Farmers to protest against expensive inputs on 28th

BUREWALA: PTI chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering at College Ground here on September 28.

In this connection, preparations for the public meeting had been started by the local administration. The PTI leaders, including ex-MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Jatt, Khalid Mahmood Chohan, Usman Ahmad Warraich, Akbar Ali Bhatti, Irshad Ahmad Arain and others had started mobilising the public for the PTI public meeting.

Meanwhile, the farmers organisations threatened to block the entire district on the arrival of PTI chairman Imran Khan against expensive electricity, FPA tax on tube-wells connections and control rate of fertilizers.

They said that the government was not serious in solving the problems of the farmers. The various factions of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad would protest against the increase in electricity prices on September 28.

AMBULANCE SERVICE: The motorcycle ambulance service has been started in Burewala as the provincial government has provided seven motorcycles and two new ambulances. MPA Ijaz Sultan Bandesha, ex-PTI ticket holder Sardar Khalid Nisar Dogar and DEO Rescue 1122 Danish Khalil inaugurated the motorcycle ambulance service at Rescue 1122 office. Speaking at the ceremony of handing over the keys of motorcycles and vehicles to rescue officer, Ijaz Sultan Bandesha said that Rescue 1122 was a project of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, which had maintained its reputation since its foundation till today.

Rescue 1122 service was not less than a blessing for the people of Punjab, he added. The Punjab chief minister was utilising all resources to make the service in accordance with the international standards, he said. The motorcycle ambulance service was a great facility according to the international standards which helped timely rescue in case of any accident.