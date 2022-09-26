PFA seals fake juice factory

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed a factory producing fake juices with artificial flavours near Thokar Niaz Baig.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. Meanwhile, the raiding team confiscated 12,000 litres of substandard juice during the raid. He said that harmful juices were being produced with artificial sweeteners, flavours, loose colours and hazardous chemicals instead of fruit pulp. Further, adulterated ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of juice. However, the use of chemically contaminated juice poses a threat to users’ health, especially children.