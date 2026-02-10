Snow forecast warns of reduced visibility and travel risks in Ontario

A fresh round of snow is expected to move into Ottawa on Tuesday as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement warning of changing travel conditions across parts of Ontario.

The national weather agency says snowfall totals between seven and 12 centimetres are possible beginning late Tuesday mornng or early afternoon.

Reduced visibility and slippery roads are expected during periods of heavier snowfall.

“An area of moderate to heavy snow will pass through portions of northeastern and southern Ontario on Tuesday. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the statement from Environment Canada says.

The new snowfall comes just after a yellow extreme cold warning for Ottawa ended Monday morning following several days of frigid temperatures.

Forecasters say skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low near -15 C.

Snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning with temperatures reaching a high of about -8 C. The rest of the week will remain mostly cloudy, with highs near -4 C from Wednesday through Friday.

Environment Canada notes that normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.