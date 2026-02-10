Elon Musk unveils SpaceX plan for civilian Moon, Mars trips

Elon Musk has revealed another significant development as a part of his ambitious Moon-first strategy.

According to the CEO of SpaceX, the aerospace company will soon build a system that will allow anyone to fly to the Moon.

Taking to X, the 54-year-old billionaire wrote, “SpaceX will build a system that allows anyone to travel to the Moon.”

“This will be so insanely cool,” he added while expressing his ambitious plans.

In another post, Musk added that “Mars-related” trips would also be offered to civilians.

“There must be things that make us super excited and inspired about the future. This is one of things. Bigtime,” the founder of xAI added.

Elon Musk’s Moon-first pivot

Earlier this week, Musk announced his plans related to his strategic pivot from Mars to Moon.

According to the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX aims to build a “self-growing lunar city” which can be achieved in less than 10 years.

While talking about Mars, Musk said he is still interested in pursuing his ambition of building a city on Mars. But, it would take 20+ years.

The logic behind this shift lies in favourable conditions offered by the Moon. According to Musk , travelling to the Moon is easy and effective, comparable to Mars. For instance, humans can only travel to Mars when the planets align every 26 months.

On the contrary, it is possible to launch to the Moon every 10 days, because the Moon orbits the Earth, offering a much more flexible window.

Given its strategy, SpaceX aims to launch unmanned crew on the Moon by March 2027, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.