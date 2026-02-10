MTG Commander banned update: Wizards frees infamous instant-win card

One of the most infamous cards on Magic: The Gathering’s Commander banned list is officially returning to play.

Wizards of the Coast announced on February 9 that the green sorcery Biorhythm has been unbanned in the Commander format after more than two decades.

First released in 2002’s Onslaught set, Biorhythm costs eight mana and resets each player’s life total to the number of creatures they control, potentially ending the game immediately if opponents have no creatures in play.

The card was banned in April 2005 and was notably the first ban ever suggested for Commander.

In a 2013 blog post, format pioneer Sheldon Menery explained why it became a problem early on: “Indestructible wasn’t really a thing, so there weren’t too many ways to win that way, but games were devolving into Biorhythm battles,” he wrote.

“The idea was to get just one or two more creatures into play than anyone else, cast Biorhythm, and attack for lethal whomever you hadn’t already killed.”

Wizards’ Principal Game Designer Gavin Verhey said the card no longer poses the same threat in modern Commander.

Writing in the February 9 announcement, he said that “as a situational eight-mana sorcery,” Biorhythm is less dangerous in today’s faster, creature-heavy environment.

“We accept there is some risk here, but it's also a card with big moments that will generate some excitement,” Verhey wrote.

Biorhythm will be placed on Wizards’ Game Changers watch list, meaning it may still be restricted in more casual Commander brackets.