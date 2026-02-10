Casey Wasserman says he ‘deeply regrets’ Ghislaine Maxwell emails after DOJ file release

LA 2028 Olympics chairman Casey Wasserman says he “deeply regrets” past correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell after decades old emails surfaced in newly released US Department of Justice files.

According to the BBC, the messages, reportedly sent in 2003, were included among millions of documents made public Friday, renewing scrutiny around individuals who had past contact with Maxwell, the jailed associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In one exchange, Wasserman wrote to Maxwell: "I think of you all the time... So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?"

The files do not allege wrongdoing by Wasserman or others mentioned.

In a statement responding to the release, Wasserman said: "I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light."

He added that he had "never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."

Wasserman also addressed a past humanitarian trip, saying: "As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane," and added: "I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."

Maxwell is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for trafficking teenage girls connected to Epstein.

Congressional investigators have recently called several high profile figures to testify as part of a broader review into the handling of Epstein related records.