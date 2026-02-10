Royal family braces for ‘final blow’ as Andrew scandal deepens

Royal family is said to be bracing for what insiders say could be a final and most damaging phase of the Andrew’s scandal.

As his controversy surrounding links to Jeffrey Epstein continue, an expert said the former Duke of York could decide to pen a kiss-and-tell-all book.

Speaking with The Express, former Royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner said the “disgraced” ex-royal may be forced to appear for US court.

This comes as King Charles released statement in support for UK police reviewing claims that Andrew may have shared confidential information with Epstein.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Edward also publicly expressed sympathy for Epstein’s victims.

The expert said it could also push Andrew to deliver a final blow to royals, saying, "There are also constant rumours that Andrew is writing a kiss-and-tell book on the whole affair, which could be, if it materializes, the final nail in the coffin for the monarchy."

"William and Kate have issued a statement this afternoon, saying their greatest sympathies lie with the victims.

“Gradually, the Royals are circling the wagons metaphorically with Prince Edward stating he was extremely concerned about the victims too," he added.

"I think even more pressure will be put on Andrew to attend a court appearance in America to answer the allegations as his final fall from grace, the British public and the media scent blood now and hiding away at Sandringham will not help either."