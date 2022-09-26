Two cops arrested for attempt to rape girl

LAHORE:Defence C police registered a case against two cops who attempted to rape a working girl.

A case was registered against the officials Irfan Arif and Amir Maqsood on the complaint of the victim girl. Police arrested both the accused and handed them over to the Gender Cell. IG took notice of the incident and ordered CCPO Lahore to submit a report in this regard.

The IGP ordered strict departmental and legal action against the two officials in the light of an inquiry. He said that such incidents were intolerable and there was no place for such black sheep in the police force.

The IGP ordered all the field officers RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, including Lahore police chief to re-examine the staff posted in police stations and said that the staff with bad reputation should be immediately removed from police stations and field duty.

Shahkar said that those who harass citizens do not deserve any pardon, any person involved in such incidents would not be allowed to remain a part of the force.