Brit held in Ukraine forced to sing Russian anthem

London: A British man freed from captivity in east Ukraine in a prisoner swap told on Sunday how his captors stabbed him in the back and forced him to sing the Russian national anthem. Aiden Aslin, who was freed and flown to Riyadh Wednesday with four other Britons held by Russian proxies, told The Sun in his first interview back in the UK that interrogators tortured him, promising him a "beautiful death".
Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday he had tested positive for Covid and temporarily suspended...
Mogadishu: A suicide attack claimed by the Somali Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab killed at least seven people and...
Nairobi: At least 11 people, including eight police and a local chief, have been killed in drought-stricken northern...
Caracas: At least seven people were killed in western Venezuela after heavy rains swept away a group of people at a...
Kalofer, Bulgaria: Wearing T-shirts showing Russian bears, waving flags with "Z" symbols, and holding pictures of...
ROME: Italians voted on Sunday on whether to usher in the country’s first government led by the far right since...
Comments