Monday September 26, 2022
Brit held in Ukraine forced to sing Russian anthem

By AFP
September 26, 2022

London: A British man freed from captivity in east Ukraine in a prisoner swap told on Sunday how his captors stabbed him in the back and forced him to sing the Russian national anthem. Aiden Aslin, who was freed and flown to Riyadh Wednesday with four other Britons held by Russian proxies, told The Sun in his first interview back in the UK that interrogators tortured him, promising him a "beautiful death".

