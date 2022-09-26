DHA Dabangs win KTPL 2

KARACHI: DHA Dabangs won the season 2 of Karachi Tapeball Premier Cricket League by defeating favourites Clifton Ghazis by 35 runs in the final on Sunday.

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan was the chief guest at the final who distributed prizes. Taimur Mirza of Gulshan Gohar was adjudged the man of the tournament for hitting 66 sixes.

Bacha Khan of Gulshan Gohar was adjudged the best bowler for taking 21 wickets.

Zohaib Jamil of DHA Dabangs was adjudged the best batter for scoring 484 runs.

On this occasion, Younis Khan congratulated Zaheer Naseer of Badar Expo for organising a wonderful event and hoped that KTPL Season 3 will be spectacular event.