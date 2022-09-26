David, Green help Australia to 186 in India T20 decider

HYDERABAD: Tim David and Cameron Green hit impressive fifties to take Australia to 186-7 in the deciding Twenty20 of their three-match series against India in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rookie opener Green hit a 21-ball 52, with seven fours and three sixes, to put the hosts on the defensive after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first.

But Green received little support from other top order batters as left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has been India’s best bowler in the three-match series, chipped away at the other end.

Patel finished with 3-33 and took the key wickets of skipper Aaron Finch (7), Josh Inglis (24) and in-form Matthew Wade (1).

The hosts looked set to restrict Australia to a below-par score in Hyderabad before the newest T20 sensation Tim David dismantled the Indian pacers in an impressive display of power hitting.

David hit a 27-ball 54 with four sixes and two boundaries before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel, who finished with 1-18 after two overs.