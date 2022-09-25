Inflationomics

The world has experienced a dramatic increase in the prices of essential commodities. The reason behind this increase is the sharp rise in global oil prices in the country and a strengthening dollar. Since Pakistan meets most of its needs through imports from different countries, higher dollar rates and oil prices have an outsized impact on our economy and the prices we face at the market.
As the prices of essential commodities continue to grow, many families in the lower-income group will struggle to survive. Some individuals may even turn to crime to keep food on the table. In the face of these risks, the government should increase the salaries of the workforce and create more employment opportunities, particularly for the young people. We must also come up with welfare programmes that can act as a fallback for the unemployed, ensuring they have access to adequate food.
Zainab Arzoo
Karachi
Many countries are suffering as a result of the harmful consequences of climate change, such as increased flooding,...
There has been a substantial increase in suicides in Turbat and its adjacent areas, in recent months. This is a very...
Along with the increase in the population of Karachi, the traffic is also increasing. The ever-growing traffic is...
I would like to draw the attentions of the relevant authorities towards the poor condition of the roads of Karachi....
Our police is not accessible to the public. Police stations do not have a public-friendly environment and senior...
Since ours is a coercive and exploitative society those who are placed in positions of power and authority often...
Comments