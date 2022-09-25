Inflationomics

The world has experienced a dramatic increase in the prices of essential commodities. The reason behind this increase is the sharp rise in global oil prices in the country and a strengthening dollar. Since Pakistan meets most of its needs through imports from different countries, higher dollar rates and oil prices have an outsized impact on our economy and the prices we face at the market.

As the prices of essential commodities continue to grow, many families in the lower-income group will struggle to survive. Some individuals may even turn to crime to keep food on the table. In the face of these risks, the government should increase the salaries of the workforce and create more employment opportunities, particularly for the young people. We must also come up with welfare programmes that can act as a fallback for the unemployed, ensuring they have access to adequate food.

Zainab Arzoo

Karachi