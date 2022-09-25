JSMU suspends lecturer over harassment allegation

The Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on Friday suspended a lecturer over the allegation of sexual harassment. According to the registrar, an incident of harassment was reported at the university’s Campus 2 on Friday.
The lecturer accused of harassment has been suspended and his case has been filed in both the harassment committee and the disciplinary committee. The JSMU administration has started an inquiry. “The JSMU has defined policies against harassment, and the procedure for registering complaints is clearly given on its website, along with the names and contacts of the focal persons. In this case, the due process will be followed, and the findings of the inquiry will be made public,” said the registrar.
Students held protests against the lecturer and the JSMU administration. They claimed that the administration is not taking any action in the matter.
