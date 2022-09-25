Charities asked to help flood victims in remote areas

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has advised philanthropists, charities and non-governmental organisations to remain in touch with the emergency response centre of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for reaching out to the flood victims in the far-flung areas of the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the torrential monsoon rains and floods had caused a massive human tragedy in the province.

Memon said all the relevant quarters were required to work together to help out the calamity-hit people as no entity alone could handle the massive catastrophe in the province.

He said charities, philanthropists, and welfare organisations should remain in touch with the emergency operation centre of the PDMA through its contact numbers 1736, 0333-2497362, and 0335-5365572.

He was of the view that coordination with the PDMA was necessary so that relief operations did not remain limited to a few areas and should reach out to the calamity-hit people in the faraway areas of Sindh.

The provincial information minister said that apart from this necessary coordination, the charities were free to help out the flood victims in their own way to their fullest satisfaction.

He said the PDMA would act as a bridge between the administration of the affected districts and the charities for carrying out the relief activities in an effective manner.