Call to end gender violence

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Gender Studies (DGS) organised a seminar on "Gender Violence: Causes and Problems". On this occasion, DGS Chairperson Prof Dr Ra'ana Malik, Women Protection Authority Director General Irshad Waheed, Muhammad Ali Mazari from Ministry of Human Rights, Director of Mumkin Alliance Umbreen Fatima, analyst Salman Abid, faculty members and students participated. In her address, Dr Ra’ana Malik said that women play a fundamental role in the development of the country and ending sexual violence is the need of the hour. Umbreen Fatima shed light on Mumkin Alliance’s work on legislation on sexual violence while Irshad Waheed briefed about the aims and objectives of the Women Protection Authority.
