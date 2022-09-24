ITP directed to maintain smooth flow of traffic

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar Highway, and Islamabad expressway and take stern action against those creating inconvenience for the road users, a police public relations officer said.

He said that 46,673 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering the smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-loading. He further said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and the cooperation of road users is crucial to overcome traffic-related problems.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic-related issues, DIG Operations Islamabad directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there. He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with Islamabad capital police Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Following the directions of DIG Operations, the Islamabad capital police are taking steps to ensure a safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users and special enforcement squads have been constituted to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and smooth flow of traffic in busy areas.