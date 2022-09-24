Lazy loudmouths

Recently, a bill has been passed in parliament that ensures transgender citizens of their due rights. The bill provides them safety, right to education, right to employment and right to live with dignity. There is no clause or section that allows homosexuality in the country. However, on social media we see a campaign against the bill.
The people speaking against the bill think that it is an attempt to allow homosexuality in the country, but the facts are totally different. This bill exposes how ignorant and lazy some people are, as many of the bill’s critics have clearly not bothered to even read it.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
