It’s indictment that’s put off: jurists

KARACHI: Noted jurists believe that the Islamabad High Court has fixed October 3 for indictment subject to what PTI Chairman Imran Khan says in the affidavit.
Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani said that given the statement of Imran’s counsel Hamid Khan, the position regarding unconditional apology remains unchanged. Justice Usmani said that apparently Justice Athar Minnallah put off the indictment to October 3 and sought Imran’s statement by September 29. The chief justice is not alone in this case as there are other judges also and all of them have to consider the affidavit to the effect whether it fulfils the unconditional apology criterion or not.
Justice Rashid A. Razvi also said that nothing appears final at the moment. The contempt accused needs to put himself at court’s mercy and the IHC has apparently adjourned proceedings not for the affidavit but for the indictment, he added.
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday backed the suggestion to hold snap elections to pull the country out of...
NEW YORK: The United Nations chief said on Wednesday it was time for “meaningful action” on the issue of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday challenged the Section 124A of sedition in the Pakistan Penal Code in...
We have devised timelines for undertaking verification exercise to ascertain exact damages caused by floods till...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — France 24 screen grabNEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari...
Aziz Bhatti police says four robbers on two motorcycles snatched Rs800,000 and two cell phones from DSP Saad Jabbar
Comments