 
close
Friday September 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Smart Licencing Centre set up

By Our Correspondent
September 23, 2022

LAHORE:The first centre for providing uninterrupted licence-related facilities to the citizens has been established at Manawan Lines on Thursday. The driving licence services like new, international, learner permit, duplicate, renewal or license verification will be available to the citizens seven days a week at the Smart Licencing Centre, which will be fully transparent through Queumatic Management System.

Comments