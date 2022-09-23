 
Friday September 23, 2022
Pak team support staff member tests positive for Covid

By Our Correspondent
September 23, 2022

KARACHI: A member of Pakistan cricket team support staff has tested positive for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

“He is not traveling to the ground,” the Board said in a brief statement hours before the start of the second T20 game between Pakistan and England here at the National Stadium.

