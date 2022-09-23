Pak team support staff member tests positive for Covid

KARACHI: A member of Pakistan cricket team support staff has tested positive for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.
“He is not traveling to the ground,” the Board said in a brief statement hours before the start of the second T20 game between Pakistan and England here at the National Stadium.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 St Louis Open in the United States on...
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma admitted on Thursday that he was disappointed having failed...
LONDON: Andrew Strauss has insisted “the status quo is not an option” as he called on county chiefs to back his...
GLASGOW: Scotland boosted their bid for Nations League promotion and gained a measure of revenge over Ukraine with a...
SEOUL: Emma Raducanu enjoyed support from the Korea Open crowd on the way to a straight-sets win over 396th-ranked...
LONDON: Roger Federer will partner long-time rival Rafael Nadal in the final match of his glittering career at the...
Comments