Gold drops Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs400 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs154,700 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs343 to Rs132,630.

In the international market, gold rates fell by $5 to $1,669 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02. Jewelers said that prices in the local market remained below Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in the local market.