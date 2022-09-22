House attacked with grenade

PESHAWAR: A house was attacked with a grenade in the posh Hayatabad Town on Wednesday, sources said.
It was learnt that unidentified attackers lobbed a hand grenade into a house in Phase-2 of Hayatabad. The blast damaged the house but no casualty was reported.Police collected footage from the closed circuit television cameras and other pieces of evidence and lodged a case.
