PTI lawyer seeks more time in MNAs resignations case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the petition filed by the PTI against the phased acceptance of the resignations given by its 123 MNAs by the speaker until Friday on the request made by the party’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry.

A two member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition. PTI MNAs had resigned from their seats en masse after the passage of no trust motion against their government in April 2022.

Earlier the court disposed of the petitions filed by PML N leaders Zafar Ali Shah and Waheed Kamal in 2015 for the acceptance of PTI MNA s resignations saying now they had become ineffective.

Speaking on the occasion PTI s lawyer Hamid Khan said the matter pertained to the National Assembly which was elected in 2013 and had already completed its five year term. The CJP remarked if that was the case then the issue was dead.