Toolkits distributed among returning migrants for better employment

Islamabad : The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has distributed various trade toolkits to returning expatriates as an in-kind support to help them start sustained self-employment under the government’s initiative of facilitating the returning migrants in economic reintegration in the country.

The toolkits were presented at a ceremony held here on Tuesday to as many as 80 returning migrants intending to start their carrier as electrician, plumber, carpenter, and mason. They have already completed comprehensive business development training at the Pakistani-German Facilitation & Reintegration Centre (PGFRC), Lahore. OPF Managing Director Dr. Amer Sheikh, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) officials, members of Senate and National Assembly Standing Committees on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD, Members, OPF Board of Governors, representatives of international organisations and civil society attended the ceremony.

The activity was part of the OPF efforts to support returning migrants to make a new start in Pakistan and achieve a sustainable employment. OPF was implementing a program on economic reintegration of returnees in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Pakistan. It is commissioned by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development Germany, (BMZ) and was part of BMZ support for voluntary return and sustainable reintegration.

In his remarks, Dr. Amer Sheikh shared that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between German and Pakistan governments has been formalised which was the start of a new dawn in the area of support to the returning migrants. This arrangement would support in counselling and introduction to employment or entrepreneurship measures. Addressing the audience, Dr. Mansoor Zaib Khan, Head of PGFRC, informed that the Centre was open to all Pakistanis and all our services were free of charge.

PGFRC was providing advice on training and skills development, technical and vocational training, advice on job market trends and opportunities, advice on finding a job in Pakistan, entrepreneurship and start-up support, psychosocial support, and information on the health system in Pakistan, information on living conditions and advice on getting microfinance and loans, he explained. He informed that more than 800 returning migrants in the trades of electrician, plumber, carpenter, and mason would benefit from this capacity building leading to in-kind support intervention.

Country Director GIZ, Tobias Becker, said on the occasion that the PGFRC was playing a critical role in fostering self-employment and entrepreneurship. These efforts were resulting in enhancing the capacity of workforce and reducing unemployment rates in Pakistan, he added. Moreover, he said, it not only helps to contribute to the better life and wellness of returning migrants but also achieve the Agenda 2030 as well as Sustainable Development Goals.