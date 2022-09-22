Rescue officers training course begins

LAHORE:A four-day Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) course to enhance professional skills of Rescue officers and instructors started at the Manager Training Centre, Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here on Wednesday.

This course has been organised in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), Pakistan and United States Agency for International Development (USAID). A total of 24 officers, and instructors of Rescue 1122 from Punjab will be trained on CADRE course. These trained officers and instructors would train community and establish Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in Punjab at union council level.

Speaking at opening session, Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) DG appreciated the CADRE instructors for conducting this course and thanked the ADPC and USAID for capacity building of Emergency Staff. Speaking on the occasion, Brig (Retd) Sajid Naeem Country Representative said that ADPC highly acknowledged the role of Emergency Services Academy for institutionalisation of programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response PEER courses. This cooperation will be continued to enhance the professional capacity of the Emergency services in South Asia.

The course participants will be trained on common hazards and the community response group, securing family preparing for response, first aid and basic life support, basic search and rescue, management of fire and water emergencies, incident command system & triage, body management followed by eleven hours practical simulation exercise to assess, analyse and evaluate skills of participants imparted during the training course.