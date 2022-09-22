Man shot dead in Sherakot

LAHORE:A man was killed and two others injured in a firing incident in the Sherakot police area on Wednesday.
Arshad, a resident of Sherakot, along with his son Ijaz, 20, and his brother Ahmed Yar was standing near a chicken sale centre when the accused Rehan Baloch alias Nanha along with his companions opened fire on them. As a result of which, a bullet hit Ijaz in the head and he died on the spot while two persons namely, Sabar and Kali Gujar were injured. The injured were admitted to hospital. Police said that the accused had a quarrel with the victim a few days ago. The local dignitaries mediated and reconciled between the two parties but the accused had nursed a grudge against him. Police arrested one accused Allah Ditta and shifted the body to the mortuary.
found dead: A man and a woman were found dead in different parts of the City on Wednesday. A 70-year-old man was found dead in the Ghalib Market area. A 60-year-old woman was found dead near Metro Station Bhatti Gate. Police claimed that both, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.
