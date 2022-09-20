 
close
Tuesday September 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

43pc pass LBISE 9th class exam

By Our Correspondent
September 20, 2022

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Class-9) Annual Examination 2022 on Monday. A BISE spokesperson said that over all pass percentage in the exam was 43.27 percent.

Comments