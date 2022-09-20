43pc pass LBISE 9th class exam

Lahore:The Punjab Department of Population Welfare has started an entertainment and awareness programme with the...
LAHORE:The Walled City of Lahore Authority has completed 70 percent of the conservation of the Barkat Ali Islamia...
LAHORE:The problem of delay in the salary of the doctors of Mayo Hospital Lahore has been resolved. Mayo Hospital CEO...
LAHORE:Widow of Chaudhry Bashir of Government Central Model School passed away on Monday. Funeral prayer for her will...
LAHORE:Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq Monday chaired a meeting and ML-1, ML-2 and ML-3 tracks restoration were...
KARACHI:The Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies, University of Karachi, in collaboration with the Ministry of...
