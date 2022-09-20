19 uplift schemes worth more than Rs31.9bn approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Monday approved 19 development schemes of different sectors, mainly the road and infrastructure at the cost of more than Rs31.9 billion ahead of the next general election.

According to a handout, the schemes were approved in 12th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included scheme for BECS & NCHD at the cost of Rs1.471 billion, construction of Mohata Dam, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs3.890 billion, construction of underpass at Samanabad Mor, Multan Road, Lahore (revised) at the cost of Rs2.061 billion, rehabilitation / improvement of Lahore Raiwind Road from Lake City to Raiwind at the cost of Rs1.848 billion, rehabilitation of road from Raiwind Phatak to Sue Asal at the cost of Rs828.234 million, rehabilitation / improvement of Ferozepur Road from Gajjumata to Kasur/Lahore at the cost of Rs6.578 billion, rehabilitation of road from Nankana Sahib to Shahkot, District Nankana Sahib, at the cost of Rs2.493 billion, rehabilitation/restoration of Sangla Hill-Safdarabad Road, District Nankana Sahib, at the cost of Rs1.042 billion, rehabilitation/ reconstruction of Sangla Hill-Motorway Interchange (M-4) Road, District Nankana Sahib, at the cost of Rs528.715 million, rehabilitation/reconstruction of Sangla Hill to Sukheki Road, District Nankana Sahib, at the cost of Rs1.314 billion, rehabilitation of Wazirabad to Daska Road, Tehsil Wazirabad, District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs854.850 million, rehabilitation of road from Awan Chowk to Bhag Chowk via Noshera Virkan, District Gujranwala, at the cost of Rs1.029 billion, road from Mor Eminabad to Whando Interchange via Eminabad, Channian, Kotli Nawab, Tehsil Kamoki, District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs711.123 million, rehabilitation of Gujranwala - Sialkot Road (Section GWA - Nandi) at the cost of Rs561.006 million, rehabilitation of road from Narowal to Shakargarh, District Narowal at the cost of Rs1.637 billion, rehabilitation/improvement of Sialkot-Marala Road (balance portion), District Sialkot at the cost of Rs1.261 billion, rehabilitation/improvement of Wazirabad - Daska Road, Sialkot at the cost of Rs902.653 million, rehabilitation of Gujranwala - Pasrur Road Section Gujranwala To Lahore - Sialkot Motorway at the cost of Rs757.36 million and widening / improvement of Manga Raiwind Road, District Lahore at the cost of Rs2.203 billion.