Gold drops Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,500 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs154,700 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs132,630. In the international market, however, gold rates rose by $13 to $1,662 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
KARACHI: Global inflation has reduced demand of Pink Himalayan Salt by half and operational costs of salt producers...
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Pakistan...
KARACHI: NdcTech, an IT and consulting firm providing transformational services for banks and financial institutions,...
KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association on Monday announced election of Sh. Khalil Qaisar as new central...
Paris: Central banks worldwide are using aggressive interest rate hikes to lasso galloping inflation, at the risk of...
Beirut: The Lebanese pound fell to a new low against the US dollar on the black market Monday as a severe economic...
Comments