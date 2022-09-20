Gold drops Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,500 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs154,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs132,630. In the international market, however, gold rates rose by $13 to $1,662 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.