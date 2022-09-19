 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

‘The Fabelmans’ wins top prize

By AFP
September 19, 2022

Los Angeles: Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal new movie "The Fabelmans" secured its position as an early Oscars frontrunner Sunday by winning the top prize at the Toronto International Film festival.

"The Fabelmans," out in theaters in November, is a semi-autobiographical drama based on Spielberg’s childhood, covering his parents’ troubled marriage, anti-Semitic bullying and his early efforts directing zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.

Comments