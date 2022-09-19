Dancer’s murder case: Ex-minister, four others remanded in 2-day police custody

MANSEHRA: The judge on duty here on Sunday handed over the former provincial minister, Ibrar Hussain, and four other accused to police on a two-day physical remand in the murder case of a dancer who was killed during a dance party on August 12.

“We had sought a 10-day physical remand of all five accused, including Ibrar Hussain but the court handed them over to us on a two-day physical remand,” Investigation Officer Arshad Khan told reporters outside the courts.

The police presented Ibrar Hussain, Raheel Tanoli, Mian Amir, Gulfaraz and Mohammad Sajid before the court in tight security. The judge on duty, Sajid Amin, handed the accused over to the police for two-day remand.

The additional and sessions judge, Wajid Ali Khan, on Saturday cancelled the pre-arrest bail of Ibrar Hussain and the four other accused and ordered the police to arrest them.

However, a woman accused in the murder of the dancer, Kiran, was released and the bail of Muhammad Jamshed who had allegedly arranged the dance party on Ibrar Hussain’s demand at his residence was also cancelled. The city police had booked Ibrar Hussain and six others, including a woman, on the charges of killing the woman.

It was alleged that dancer was killed after she stopped Ibrar from groping her during the dance performance at the residence of a Mohammad Jamshed, former tehsil councillor, in the Thakara area. The family of slain Kiran, belonging to Azad Jammu Kashmir, denied the claim that she was a dancer.

Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad Circuit bench had rejected the petition of the accused seeking the exclusion of section 311 of Ppc incorporated in the FIR by police.