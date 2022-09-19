MoU inked for access to British Council’s digital library

Islamabad : Under a memorandum of understanding, the students, teachers and staff members of the Beaconhouse school system will have an access to the British Council’s digital library at discounted rates under its recently introduced Hybrid A-Level school, Homebridge.

The MoU was signed between Harris Sufiyan, Project Director at Homebridge by Beaconhouse, and Michael Houlgate, Area Director Sindh and Balochistan, British Council, during a special ceremony. Under it, the Homebridge students, teachers and staff members will have 24/7 access to the British Council’s licensed collection of books, comics, music, newspapers and magazines, scholarly content, professional training, and much more. Other units of the Beaconhouse Group will also benefit from the partnership.

Harris Sufiyan, Project Director Homebridge said, “Through this partnership with the British Council, we wish to provide better opportunities to our students and teachers by giving access to a rich and interactive learning platform.”

Michael Houlgate, Area Director Sindh and Balochistan at British Council stated, “We appreciate the initiative of the Beaconhouse team for offering students an interactive learning platform and hope that the Digital Library collaboration between British Council and Beaconhouse will open new avenues of learning and engagement for the students.”

Homebridge by Beaconhouse uses a cutting-edge hybrid framework that gives students a chance to acquire international qualifications and enhance their skills without being limited by space or time.