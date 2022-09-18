Trying times ahead

This letter refers to the article ‘Politicizing a disaster’ (September 14, 2022) by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. The writer shows that the damage from the recent floods is far greater than the 2010 flood disaster, indicating the growing impact of climate change on our country.

Pakistan is not alone in this regard; many developing countries have suffered from severe flooding and record-breaking rains this year. Climate change is becoming the paramount issue for the developing world and we have to come up with a feasible strategy to mitigate its effects.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah