Saturday September 17, 2022
World

Czech diplomat spying for Russia sacked

By AFP
September 17, 2022

PRAGUE: A senior Czech diplomat was fired for disclosing information to a Russian intelligence service, the foreign minister said on Friday. Local media said the man had the highest security clearance and had worked for the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR. "I will not make further comments for security reasons," he added.

