Czech diplomat spying for Russia sacked

PRAGUE: A senior Czech diplomat was fired for disclosing information to a Russian intelligence service, the foreign minister said on Friday. Local media said the man had the highest security clearance and had worked for the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR. "I will not make further comments for security reasons," he added.
OSTRA, Italy: At least 10 people died and four were missing after heavy rain sparked major flooding in central Italy,...
BERLIN: Germany is ready to take a leading role in ensuring Europe’s security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on...
BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, urging "political...
ROISSY-CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France: Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled on Friday as the...
BEIJING: A fire engulfed a skyscraper on Friday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, with authorities saying that...
TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied issued a decree on Friday that punishes the dissemination of "fake news" with...
Comments