Will King Charles bow to public pressure over US visit amid Middle East war?

Poll shows nearly half of Britons oppose King Charles' visit to the US

The US, under the Donald Trump administration, has invited King Charles for a state visit later this year. But a section in the UK has raised its voice against this.



Earlier, Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to axe the monarch's visit to the US due to what he described as an "illegal war" waged by Trump in the Middle East.

“At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it’s clear this visit should not go ahead,” he wrote on social media.

Now, a YouGov poll shows that a majority of Britons disapproved of the official visit, with 46% saying the event should be cancelled.

While 36% said Charles should go ahead, and 18% expressed no view on the topic, the survey interviewed 12,002 adults.

The poll comes on the heels of uneasy exchanges between London and Washington. Earlier, Trump criticized Sir Keir – at the start – for refusing US forces to conduct war from British bases.

However, later Downing Street opened its facilities to the American forces in Diego Garcia to help US war efforts.