Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stark warning ahead of Australia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan will need 'thick skins' when they arrive in Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a stark warning ahead of their trip to Australia next month.

The California-based royal couple have announced that they will spend time in both Sydney and Melbourne in mid-April for private, business and philanthropic engagements, including ones which will involve Australia’s armed forces and veterans’ community.

Following their announcement, an insider said: "I think there will be plenty of monarchists and republicans who won’t welcome Harry and Meghan’s visit.

“Any 'royal' visit, even by members of the family who no longer represent the King, will inevitably create debate about the monarchy."

Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Sykes wrote on his The Royalist substack: "The Sussexes are likely to be lightning rods in Australia’s ongoing debate about the royal family and the country’s constitutional future.”

He warned, "For now, one thing seems certain: Harry and Meghan will need thick skins when they arrive in a country where they are no longer assured of a warm welcome."

Earlier, a spokesman for the royal couple confirmed:“ Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements. Further details will be shared in due course.”

There are claims Archie and Lilibet will not be joining Meghan and Harry for the visit.