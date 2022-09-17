UK police say two officers stabbed in central London

LONDON: Two police officers were stabbed early on Friday in central London and hospitalised after encountering "a male with a knife", the capital’s police said, amid massive security ahead of the queen’s funeral. A suspect who was tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker is also in hospital following the incident at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT), the Metropolitan Police added.
"Police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square," it said in a statement, referring to a square in the heart of the British capital, less than a mile from where the queen’s coffin is lying in state. "Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital. We await further updates on their conditions."
OSTRA, Italy: At least 10 people died and four were missing after heavy rain sparked major flooding in central Italy,...
BERLIN: Germany is ready to take a leading role in ensuring Europe’s security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on...
PRAGUE: A senior Czech diplomat was fired for disclosing information to a Russian intelligence service, the foreign...
BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, urging "political...
ROISSY-CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France: Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled on Friday as the...
BEIJING: A fire engulfed a skyscraper on Friday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, with authorities saying that...
Comments