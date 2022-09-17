UK police say two officers stabbed in central London

LONDON: Two police officers were stabbed early on Friday in central London and hospitalised after encountering "a male with a knife", the capital’s police said, amid massive security ahead of the queen’s funeral. A suspect who was tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker is also in hospital following the incident at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT), the Metropolitan Police added.

"Police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square," it said in a statement, referring to a square in the heart of the British capital, less than a mile from where the queen’s coffin is lying in state. "Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital. We await further updates on their conditions."