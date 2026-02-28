Ex-PM speaks out on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in newspaper column

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor once pressed him to tear down Battersea Power Station during his tenure as London mayor.

According to GB News, Johnson recounted being summoned to Buckingham Palace for tea with the then UK trade envoy, who presented various schemes for attracting wealthy overseas investors to the capital.

"Look at Battersea Power Station, he said. It was an eyesore, a ruin. It was blocking development of a huge and potentially lucrative site at Vauxhall," Johnson wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

The disgraced former prince reportedly dismissed the Grade I listed landmark and suggested freeing up the valuable Thames-side location for development.

"Why don't we just knock it down?" Mountbatten-Windsor asked, according to Johnson's account.

When Johnson raised objections that the power station represented an architectural masterpiece with redevelopment potential, the former prince remained sceptical, seemingly responding: "It'll never happen."

Johnson's columns comes days after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The younger brother of King Charles III is accused of sharing sensitive government information with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although he was released by the police after hours of interrogation, Andrew still remains under investigation.



