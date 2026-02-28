Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke explain J.D. and Elliot twist in 'Scrubs' revival

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, on major J.D. and Elliot update in 'Scrubs' revival

The Scrubs OGs John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff), Christopher Turk (Donald Faison), Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes) and Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) are back.

The medical sitcom has come back after 16 years and the characters' lives are looking a bit different. In the revival, Elliot and J.D. have divorced.

“As we talked about coming back and what this show would be, I wondered where [creator] Bill [Lawrence] would decide that we start off,” Chalke, 49, told People.

Explaining the reason behind the split, she said, “I think having them be divorced was such a great way in, because if they're happy and they're just fine, there's not a lot of room for comedy and drama in that.”

She added, “There's much more room to play when they're figuring out how to be around each other, who they're going to be to each other, how to co-parent, how to work together and be in the same work environment again. So I thought that was such a great way to choose to go.”

Braff agreed, arguing that it seemed more appropriate for Turk and Carla to remain married than J.D. and Elliot.

“It's good to show one that really works better than ever and one that didn't, and I think a lot of people can relate,” he said, “That's what happens in the real world.”

“I think a lot of people would be upset if it were the other way around, if Turk and Carla were divorced and J.D. and Elliot were still married,” Faison, 51, added.

“I think they got it right. If we're going to go back to the way Scrubs was before, this is a very important dynamic to have them be competitors, as well as friends and lovers,” he added.

Scrubs originally ran from 2001–2010 and followed fast-paced lives of interns-turned-doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital. The show is back with one critically acclaimed season.