Imran gets away with everything: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that some magic is surrounding PTI Chairman Imran Khan as no one could hold him accountable even if he talks against the army and judiciary.

Talking in Geo News Programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Key Saath, Ahsan Iqbal said no one could touch him even if he violates the Constitution or bulldozes the parliament.

He said the government had taken tough decisions on economy as it was their right to stabilise economy and show it to the masses. He said that it is not possible that bitterness comes their way and favours should go to Imran Khan. He said that elections could not be held before February due to floods and census. Ahsan said that Imran Khan is talking about giving extension to the army chief appointed by Nawaz Sharif as Imran has no right to raise question about it.