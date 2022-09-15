Police officers told to show results, not just make claims

Sindh’s top cop Ghulam Nabi Memon has told senior police officers to show result-oriented performance, not claims, and to work hard to catch criminals involved in injuring and killing citizens during mugging incidents.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday night on the rising crime graph in province, especially in Karachi, the inspector general of police directed that steps should be taken to ensure police personnel used body cameras during duty, officials said on Wednesday.

He told the meeting, attended by Karachi’s Additional IG Jawed Alam Odho, DIGs, SSPs and other officers, that the protection of the life and property of the citizens should be ensured at all levels.

Reviewing the current law and order situation and the police strategy for crime prevention, Memon ordered that a patrolling plan should be prepared at the zonal and district levels, under which patrolling, picketing and snap checking should be made foolproof. Besides, he said, police deployment should be ensured at prominent places.

The overall measures for investigations should be strengthened and improved significantly, while weapons found on suspects should be regularly probed to find out the means of their arrival into the city and the means of delivery to criminals. The officials said the IGP showed reservations over the progress of investigation police and stressed that if they were working so effectively, then how criminals were getting benefit, how they got bail and why there was a low conviction rate.

He directed the investigation heads to review thoroughly the investigation process and solve cases with effective investigations so that the criminals could not be benefited and convicted. Moreover, he asked the DIGs the footages were available and in the last few months many of the citizens were shot at during resistance with the dacoits, he stresses that their main focus is to stop such incidents and arrest these outlaws who were involved in such crime and should took help from footages that were available and took action against them.

IGP Memon directed the range DIGs to conduct an organised and coordinated crackdown against robbery suspects, snatchers and drug dealers under a concrete and effective policy at district and police station levels, and in this regard district investigation SSPs should be made responsible not only to monitor the crackdown but also to take all the investigation measures against arrested suspects concrete and effective. Moreover, all the necessary legal action for the registration of false cases and all possible measures should be taken, he said.

The provincial police chief gave instructions that the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was coming, while international cricket matches were also expected in Karachi, so foolproof security and traffic plans should be arranged as soon as possible.

During a briefing given to the IGP on the use of on-duty body cameras and improvement field policing under it, the meeting was told that out of the existing body cameras, 464 are with traffic police, 328 cameras are with the Karachi police while one is at the disposal of the CTD.

Karachi Additional IG Odho told the meeting that a Shaheen Force consisting of motorcycle-riding officers has been formed to fight crime in the city, and it will be seen soon. The meeting was also informed about the plan and strategy for effective control of law and order.