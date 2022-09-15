Punjab LB polls to be held on party basis

The ballot boxes of the ECP. File photo

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Wednesday passed the Punjab Local Government Bill 2021 by a majority vote amid a strong protest by the opposition.

The session, chaired by Speaker Sibtain Khan, passed the much-debated LG Bill under which the local bodies polls will be held on party basis. The bill was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat and all the objections raised by the opposition were rejected.

The opposition pointed out quorum but the speaker ignored it after which the House witnessed an uproar and members staged a walkout. PTI MNA Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar, on a point of order, suggested formation of a committee for the flood-hit areas during the wheat season. He said subsidy must be given on seed because farmers were not able to purchase it.