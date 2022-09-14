 
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Eight more SAPMs appointed

A notification for the appointment of SAPMs has been issued

By News Desk
September 14, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during cabinet meeting. —PID
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday appointed eight more special assistants. A notification for the appointment of SAPMs has been issued. According to it, eight persons, including four PPP MNAs, have been appointed as SAPMs.

 They include three MNAs of Muzaffargarh, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Meher Irshad Sial and Raza Rabbani Khar, besides Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider, Muhammad Ali Bacha, Mahesh Kumar Malani and Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi.

Comments

    Khalid Rahim commented 9 hours ago

    Thank you IMF for giving PDM government a juicy bone.

