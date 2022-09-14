Eight more SAPMs appointed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday appointed eight more special assistants. A notification for the appointment of SAPMs has been issued. According to it, eight persons, including four PPP MNAs, have been appointed as SAPMs.
They include three MNAs of Muzaffargarh, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Meher Irshad Sial and Raza Rabbani Khar, besides Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider, Muhammad Ali Bacha, Mahesh Kumar Malani and Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi.
