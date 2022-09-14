Slowing climate change

A lot of developing countries are suffering from the menace of climate change, and Pakistan is at the top of the list, even though it contributes to less than 1 per cent of total carbon emissions. Flash floods, droughts and heatwaves are some of the effects of climate change in Pakistan. This year, Pakistan has had the worst floods in living memory and disasters like these may become the norm if climate change remains on its current trajectory.

Although we can’t completely end climate change, we can slow the rate of change and moderate its impacts. We need a national plan to reduce carbon emitting activities and switch to renewable energy sources. Furthermore, we must cut down on the use of items like disposable plastics and recycle more. The government can play an important role in this area by taxing fossil fuels and subsidizing clean energy while also raising public awareness of climate change through education.

Faizullah Malik

Kheshgi Bala