Slowing climate change

A lot of developing countries are suffering from the menace of climate change, and Pakistan is at the top of the list, even though it contributes to less than 1 per cent of total carbon emissions. Flash floods, droughts and heatwaves are some of the effects of climate change in Pakistan. This year, Pakistan has had the worst floods in living memory and disasters like these may become the norm if climate change remains on its current trajectory.
Although we can’t completely end climate change, we can slow the rate of change and moderate its impacts. We need a national plan to reduce carbon emitting activities and switch to renewable energy sources. Furthermore, we must cut down on the use of items like disposable plastics and recycle more. The government can play an important role in this area by taxing fossil fuels and subsidizing clean energy while also raising public awareness of climate change through education.
Faizullah Malik
Kheshgi Bala
Given the calamitous floods, the international community ought to make the IMF write off a large portion of...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Shehbaz unimpressive as prime minister?’ . The article mentions that the...
During a recent trip to the medical store I encountered an impatient customer begging for some Panadol as his head was...
This refers to the news story ‘Vested interests’ . If Miftah Ismail was a man of principle, he should have...
Pakistan has asked the international community to pay for the latter’s climate injustices, whose catastrophic...
This letter refers to the article ‘The genius of Shah Latif’ by Syed Mohibullah Shah. The article commemorates...
Comments