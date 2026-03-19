New iPhone hack tool puts millions at risk

A new iPhone hack tool, called DarkSword, has sparked concerns among cybersecurity experts, as it enables cybercriminals to take control of iPhone devices without the owner's knowledge simply by visiting an infected website. Google researchers, together with cybersecurity companies iVerify and Lookout, have disclosed the hack, which has the potential to compromise millions of iPhone users worldwide, as the older version of the iPhone software, iOS 18, remains dominant.

The iPhone hack infects iPhone devices using older versions of the iPhone software, allowing cybercriminals to steal personal data, including messages, photos, passwords, and even cryptocurrency wallet data, within a matter of minutes.

How does DarkSword iPhone hack work?

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Unlike traditional spyware, DarkSword uses a “fileless” approach. It hijacks normal system processes instead of installing malicious software, making it harder to detect. The attack does not persist after a reboot, but it can quickly extract sensitive data in a “smash-and-grab” operation.

According to iVerify CEO Rocky Cole, a vast number of users remain vulnerable. He added that visiting a compromised website with this tool could lead to the exposure of users’ information. Researchers also found the code of the tool publicly accessible, making it easier for other hackers to use it.

The hacking tool has already been associated with several cyber attacks on the users of various nations, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. It has also been associated with espionage operations conducted by Russian-speaking hackers.

Experts say that the development of such tools points to a growing demand for sophisticated cyber weapons that were previously reserved for targeted operations.

Apple said that they have released several updates to help users protect themselves from the hacking tools.