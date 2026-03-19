Joseph Duggar arrested and charged in Florida case tied to alleged child abuse

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Duggar has been charged in connection with an alleged child abuse case dating back to 2020.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Duggar, 31, faces a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation conducted by a person aged 18 or older.

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The case relates to an incident involving a minor during a family holiday in Panama City Beach, Florida.

According to People, Duggar is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County. He was booked into the Washington County jail in Arkansas on March 18 at 3:59 PM local time.

Authorities said the charge follows a forensic interview with the alleged victim, now aged 14, concerning a report of past abuse.

Investigators said the victim’s father later confronted Duggar about the allegations, and he “allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives.”

The case comes years after Duggar’s brother, Josh Duggar, faced separate legal issues involving similar offences.

Officials have not released further details about the investigation and Duggar is expected to be transferred to Florida, where he will face the charge in court.