Aurora borealis: geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights to Vancouver this week
An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain and cloud cover through the week
A geomagnetic storm could bring a rare chance to see the aurora borealis in Canada this week, including possible sightings in Metro Vancouver.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm watch for Wednesday and Thursday, following a solar eruption earlier this week.
According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, strong aurora activity is expected overnight, with displays potentially visible in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Yellowknife, Iqaluit and Toronto.
However, weather conditions in Metro Vancouver may limit visibility. An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain and cloud cover through the week, making it unlikely for skies to clear in time for the peak activity.
The university forecasts that auroral displays may be visible overhead in cities further north, from "Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit, Canada, to Juneau, Alaska, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay and Sept-Iles," according to its outlook.
In Vancouver, the lights would more likely appear "visible low on the horizon from Seattle, Des Moines, Chicago, Cleveland and Boston, and Halifax," the forecast adds.
Environment Canada also offers cloud forecast tools to help sky-watchers track clearer conditions for viewing.
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