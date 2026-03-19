Lakeshore West fatality: police say boy went around barrier before deadly collision with GO train
Police said early evidence suggests the boy went around the crossing barrier before being struck by the train
A boy has died after being struck by a westbound GO train in Mississauga, in what police are describing as a tragic lakeshore west go train fatality.
Peel Regional Police said the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday near a railway crossing close to Alexandra Avenue and Fourth Street.
The boy, believed to be 12 or 13 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Const. Tyler Bell-Morena, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said: "This is an absolutely horrible situation for the family involved," according to comments made to reporters at the scene.
Police said early evidence suggests the boy went around the crossing barrier before being struck by the train.
He was reportedly with another child at the time, and investigators believe the boys were riding a motorised bicycle without adult supervision.
Bell-Morena said the crossing signals, including arms, flashing lights and audible warnings, appeared to be functioning properly.
"I certainly don't want to pass on any blame towards the young man here. When I was his age, I was out on a dirt bike myself. And you should be able to go out and have fun," he said, according to Peel Regional Police.
"But this is a time, unfortunately, to remind our kids that when they're on these bikes, to really mind the crossings, particularly at railway passings here."
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