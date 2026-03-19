Trump issues stern warning to Iran following strikes on Qatari energy facilities

President Donald Trump issued a severe ultimatum to Iran through social media that the US would “massively blow up the entirely” of the South Pars gas field if Tehran continues to target Qatari energy infrastructure.The threat follows a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict, where energy assets have become primary targets.

In a strongly worded Truth Social post, the US president warned Iran against further retaliation after it attacked Qatar’s Ras Laffan energy complex; the attack caused extensive damage but no injuries.

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Qatar’s main energy hub, the Ras Laffan Industrial City, has sustained extensive damage after being attacked by Iranian missiles twice in 12 hours, confirmed by state-owned QatarEnergy. Consequently, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have issued a rare joint condemnation of Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stated that the attacks have “completely shattered” the minimal trust remaining between the Kingdom and Tehran. Despite being the targets of aggression, the Gulf Arab states remain reluctant to enter direct combat alongside the US and Israel.

Their current strategy focuses on defense and interception rather than offensive retaliation, fearing an uncontrollable regional conflagration. Iran turned its attention to attacks on energy facilities in the region Wednesday after accusing the US and Israel of targeting oil and gas facilities-including the South Pars natural gas field.

Following the escalating crisis, global oil prices surged hitting $110 per barrel as the strikes on energy infrastructure across the Middle East jolted markets. While prices are still significantly above their pre-war levels, they are below the peaks reached earlier in the conflict, when crude nearly hit $120 a barrel. Meanwhile, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement condemning in the “strongest terms” the Iranian attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The ministry added that Iranian brutal aggression against neighbouring countries has crossed all red lines, and emphasized the need for de-escalation in the region to restore national and international security. This marks the latest wave of energy sites to be targeted, following on Qatar’s Ras Laffan earlier today, amid Iranian warnings that it could target multiple oil facilities across the Middle East.