Anti-corruption dept of Punjab quashes case against Shireen Mazari

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday quashed a case registered against PTI leader Shireen Mazari for tampering a land record, reported local media.

Shireen Mazari was blamed for not giving back the lands secured under land reforms after the Federal Land Commission ruled against her. She approached the high court that a false report was filed against her from her political opponents.

The matter was later moved to the Supreme Court after the high court provided relief to her. The Federal Land Commission later accepted anomalies in its previous replies and submitted a second response, paving way for a decision in her favour.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 21, Anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action arrested Shireen Mazari from outside her house. The Islamabad Police in a statement said that Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan. She has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad. A case was registered against Mazari in DG Khan over 129 acre land dispute and despite repeated requests, she did not appear, sources said.